CLINTON — Eagle Heights Elementary Instructional Coach Barb Rhoades has one regret about the new inclusive playground — that donors didn't get to see the first smiles from it.
"My only regret was that every single person who supported us did not get to see that," Rhoades said Thursday.
Students ran onto the playground for the first time last Tuesday. "In the words of Mrs. Rhoades, we are all super, super, super excited," said special education teacher Katie Wilke.
Eagle Heights parents and teachers began raising money for the new playground — one which allows special needs students to interact with general education students — in the summer of 2019. Fundraisers and donations from individuals, organizations and businesses pushed the school over its $140,000 goal in time to order equipment and have it installed this summer.
Teachers had a general idea when the playground would be ready, Wilke said, but not a definite date. "We came back from professional development day. The kids were starting on Tuesday. We did not want to hold off any longer. So we did our grand opening… on Tuesday."
Seeing the first smiles from children as they initiated the new equipment brought tears to Wilke's eyes, she said.
"We had so much support from our local businesses and our local community. Everyone backed this project. They believed in it," said Rhoades.
"Today we also received a gaga pit," said Wilke. "It was made by Mr. [Brian] Johnson."
Johnson's high school building trades class built the octagonal court for the dodgeball variant and installed it at the playground Thursday.
In gaga ball (gaga means touch-touch in Hebrew), players try not to get hit by a ball inside the enclosure. If the ball strikes a player below the knee, the player is out and has to exit the pit, said Rhoades.
The game is boisterous. "People are bopping over the side," said Rhoades. "It’s something the kids will love."
The school could have ordered the game pit. Instead, it called Johnson and his class researched the game, bought the lumber, built the pit, loaded it on a trailer and installed it at the school.
Three of the nine students who set up the game court were former Eagle Heights students, Wilke said.
The playground isn't for Eagle Heights students only, Rhoades said. It's for anyone in the neighborhood, for anyone in the community.
Eagle Heights wants to share the playground with the people who worked so hard to make it possible, Wilke said. The school will host an open house Thursday, Nov. 5 from 4-5 p.m. for the community and everyone who contributed to the new playground.
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Masks will be required.
"We would like the community to be a part of that. We do take very seriously the masks. We will require masks and social distancing," Rhoades said.
In the event of rain or snow, the celebration will move to Friday, Nov. 6.
