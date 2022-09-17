CLINTON – Dr. Kortni Richards Smith became the new owner of Integrated Muscle & Spine Chiropractic Clinic at the beginning of January and has been able to keep her business going strong.
Her journey to chiropractic is an interesting one. When she was younger she had no idea what it was but she quickly found her passion when she suffered from constant shoulder pain.
“I am from a small town on the California, Arizona and Nevada border. I didn’t know what chiropractic was but I was part of the USA swim team and I got to the point where I had so much shoulder pain that I was eating ibuprofen like candy and nothing was helping,” she said.
“Nobody had any diagnosis but all they could offer me was surgery but I didn’t want to do surgery. I got introduced to a chiropractor and all he did was adjust one of my ribs and all my shoulder pain went away,” Smith said.
After getting adjusted and her pain went away it was clear that this was a career path that she wanted to follow.
“After that I was hooked because how many people are getting unnecessary surgery for things that can be fixed with chiropractic care? So after that I was sold,” Smith said.
She made her way from out West to follow her passion, which took her to Palmer College of Chiropractic. She had other opportunities to move away but really liked what she had going for her here.
“I came out here for Palmer and my intentions weren’t to stay but I decided to stay because I own my place here and I’m just not in a rush to move anywhere,” Smith said.
After buying her first location here in Clinton, Smith decided to buy another office in Bettendorf in July. She has been juggling both offices and is hoping to hire another doctor for her office in Clinton so she can increase her availability.
“I’ve been so busy, I’m even trying to hire another doctor for here so that way we can keep up with patient flow and I can get more people in,” Smith said.
She currently has two doctors at her location in Bettendorf and is the only one currently working at her Clinton location. She is typically available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Monday through Friday we are opened 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but it is a little skewed right now until get another doctor in here because of my second location. Right now we’re open but I am just not here on Tuesday morning and I am not available on Thursdays so I can catch up on the ownership side of things,” Smith said.
Smith hopes to keep expanding her office in Clinton so there is more opportunity to treat people.
