CLINTON — Clinton artists Jamie Smith and Brenda Linville are exhibiting their work at the River Arts Center through Sept. 17.
Exhibit hours are from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A reception for the artists will be Aug. 14, from 1-3 p.m., to which the public is invited. The art center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
Viewers will see the acrylic paintings by Smith, with some unique variations on acrylic pouring. Linville displays large acrylic paintings of flowers as well as some traditional farm landscapes in the front window. Quite by chance, the two discovered that they had taken art classes together at the former Ashford University.
Smith uses many materials to create her work. Besides paint and canvas, she also uses funnels, straws, marbles, sink strainers, sponges, and palette knives to name a few.
"I paint fluid art because that is who I am," Smith said. "It is a way of expressing my love for color, movement, and design. It allows me to create on my own terms, my own expression, and never start with a specific plan. The flow of acrylic paint on canvas is so mesmerizing, and with each movement I create pieces that can never be duplicated. Each piece is unique.
"Now I create magic constantly, and it is never a dull moment. Art is art, and art is beautiful!"
Linville has been painting for more than 30 years. She has a master's degree in education and visual Arts. As an entrepreneur, she explores many avenues to help others to be more creative and to explore their natural talents.
"I use oil and acrylic paints to create these large works of small details," Linville said. "I am inspired by nature, especially flowers. In this collection, I have focused on the center of the flowers to show the details we sometimes overlook.
"We don't always see the flowers because of the garden. The detail in each flower takes my breath away. We need to be aware of the detail in little things in life and respect the essence of their being."
