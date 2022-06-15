CLINTON — A familiar face will move into a new role at First Central State Bank.
Jordan Smith has been promoted to customer service representative at First Central State Bank’s Clinton-North Second Street location. She is taking over the role previously occupied by the recently retired Madonna Obren. Smith worked for two years at First Central’s Clinton-North Second Street location in the teller position before accepting this new role.
The appointment will create a smooth transition, with Smith having experience in the banking industry, and also being familiar with First Central’s customers, First Central State Bank Senior Vice President Paul Mulholland said.
“Jordan has shown an ability to not only be an asset as a quality team member, but also has the expertise to work with our clients on creating what’s best for their financial future,” Mulholland said.
Smith, of Clinton, graduated from Camanche High School and recently earned a degree at Clinton Community College.
“I enjoy helping clients with their financial needs,” Smith said. “It’s a major responsibility with the trust that they have in us, and I don’t take that lightly.”
