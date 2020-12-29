CLINTON — Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory owner Ryan Veenstra can relate to other small business owners who have gone through a tough business year.
“I think we speak for every business owner — we can’t wait to go back to normal,” Veenstra said.
The FDA has approved two vaccines that are being distributed to the public, and it looks like normal — or something close to normal — might be a real possibility, but getting to that point was not easy.
Snell-Zornig, which is located at 302 Third Ave. South in Clinton and 16th Avenue and Ninth Street in Camanche, has not had to shut down during the pandemic, but has had to make changes in the way they care for families.
“We’ve had to be creative in allowing families to grieve and mourn their loved ones in a creative fashion by taking the governor’s proclamations into consideration,” Veenstra said.
The funeral home started offering live-streamed funerals at no charge to those who chose that option; Veenstra said they held around 25 live-streamed funerals.
“It seems like in the first part of March when everybody was at home doing online learning, it seemed like the internet connection was inadequate, so thankfully I feel that we’ve increased our internet capacity, which is good,” Veenstra said.
In addition, Snell-Zornig has done its best to keep people separated while hosting in-person funerals, bringing in extended family in groups 30 minutes apart to pay their respects to keep in line with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamations on large gatherings.
“It’s been challenging tailor-making things to serve everybody’s needs safely,” Veenstra said.
Veenstra said even if a return to normal is possible in 2021, some of the new business strategies they have learned will stick around and continue to add another dimension to their business.
Everything else about 2020, though, can stay in the past.
“Part of paying your respects is it’s ultimately important to be doing it in-person versus streaming it online, so I would like to get to a place that we are able to do things with people in attendance,” Veenstra said. “However, it is nice to (stream) it for folks who can’t come in from out of town.”
