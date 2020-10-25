CLINTON — The National Weather Service issued an advisory Sunday for snow and slick roads for eastern Iowa and Western Illinois including Clinton and Jackson Counties in Iowa and Whiteside and Carroll Counties in Illinois.
Light snow will fall across much of the area Sunday night ranging in depth from a dusting to one inch, the NWS said. Slick roads are possible Sunday night and Monday morning where temperatures fall below freezing.
In the Clinton area, temperatures are expected to fall to 30 degrees Sunday night. Snow is likely mainly before 8 a.m. Monday morning.
Monday's high will be near 38 degrees, according to the NWS. Temperatures Monday night will hit the mid 20s.
