CLINTON – The City of Clinton has declared a snow emergency in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The weather forecast is calling for 3 to 6 inches of snow with blizzard-like conditions following the snowfall.
City officials are asking residents to remove all vehicles from the streets, if possible. Crews may only be able to clear one path if vehicles have not been removed and with the amount of snow and wind anticipated, the crew may not be able to go back again later.
Calendar parking also is now in effect. Whenever there is a snow emergency or event, calendar parking automatically goes into effect. Calendar parking ends 72 hours after the snow has stopped.
City officials said all snow routes will be cleared before crews begin to clear residential areas.
Contact the Public Works Office at 242-2144, option 1, option 3, with any questions.
