CLINTON — The City of Clinton has declared a snow emergency to be in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 until Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
If vehicles have not been removed by 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, the Clinton Police Department will enforce the ticket and/or towing process.
Remove all vehicles from the streets, if possible – crews may only be able to clear one path if vehicles have not been removed and with the amount of snow and ice anticipated, the crew may not be able to go back again later, city officials said in a press release. No parking is allowed on emergency snow routes.
Calendar parking will be in effect during the snow emergency.
Be aware that all emergency snow routes will be cleared first before crews begin to clear residential areas.
Contact the Public Works Office at 242-2144 option 1, option 3 with any questions on this matter.
