Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.