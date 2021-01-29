CLINTON - The city of Clinton has declared a snow emergency to be in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, until 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
If vehicles have not been removed by 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, the Clinton Police Department will enforce the ticket and/or towing process.
Remove all vehicles from the streets, if possible – crews may only be able to clear one path if vehicles have not been removed and with the amount of snow and ice anticipated, the crew may not be able to go back again later, city officials said in a press release.
Calendar parking also is now in effect. Whenever there is a snow emergency, calendar parking automatically goes into effect.
All snow routes will be cleared first, before crews begin to clear residential areas.
