CLINTON – A powerful storm system is bringing heavy snow, strong and gusty winds and mixed freezing rain and snow to the region through Tuesday morning.
Weather forecasters Monday were predicting much of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois at risk for seeing 6 to locally 10 inches of heavy wet snow, with blowing and drifting snow from Monday through Tuesday morning. Heaviest snowfall was expected within a band roughly along I-80 in Iowa and I-88 in Illinois.
For locations in the far south, a mix of snow and freezing rain was expected to limit snow amounts to the 2 to 5 inch range. The winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Tuesday.
In the city of Clinton, calendar parking is now in effect. Whenever there is a snow emergency, calendar parking automatically goes into effect.
Also in preparation for the storm, the city of Clinton on Monday declared a snow emergency to be in effect from 4 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Thursday.
If vehicles were not removed by 4 p.m. Monday, the Clinton Police Department was going to begin enforcing the ticket and/or towing process, according to a press release from the city of Clinton.
City officials are asking residents to remove all vehicles from the streets, if possible. Crews may only be able to clear one path if vehicles have not been removed. With the amount of snow and ice anticipated, the crew may not be able to go back again later.
City officials said all snow routes will be cleared before crews begin to clear residential areas.
Clinton’s solid waste and recycling collection will be postponed one day throughout this week. Tuesday’s solid waste and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday, Wednesday’s will be picked up on Thursday and so on.
The National Weather Service also is advising against travel, saying those who travel should keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in the vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said 10 to 15 inches of snow was likely between Lincoln, Nebraska, and Des Moines and that it has been at least 15 years since that area received more than a foot of snow in a single storm.
“This is a historic snow,” said Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, Nebraska.
Many schools and businesses closed Monday as the storm moved across the region. In western Iowa, Missouri Valley Superintendent Brent Hoesing reworked the lyrics of the 1970s hit “I Will Survive” to tell students in his district to “So Stay Inside.”
Nebraska State Patrol troopers had helped at least 60 drivers who got stuck or slid off the road by midday Monday.
“Do not travel unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc.
Roughly 250 semi trucks pulled off the road to wait out the storm at the Petro truck stop alongside Interstate 80 in York, Nebraska. Manager Rachael Adamson said she could see knee-high drifts and that the maintenance man had to go out every 30 minutes to shovel the sidewalks to keep up with the snow.
“We haven’t had this much snow in quite a few years,” Adamson said.
