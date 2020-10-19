CLINTON — As Monday’s snow melted on the ground in Clinton County, James Blaess, official government weather observer, said it probably wouldn’t be measurable.
Only 11 times since 1887 has Clinton recorded measurable snow in October, said Blaess.
Last year was one of those times. Trick-or-treaters braved cold temperatures and a couple inches of snow to beg for candy.
“Last October we got the most snow we’d ever had [in October],” Blaess said Monday. Blaess recorded 1.5 inches of snow Oct. 29, 2019 and another 3.7 inches overnight from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31.
Clinton had never recorded measurable snow on Halloween before, Blaess said. About 5.2 inches of snow fell in October 2019, breaking the record of 5.0 inches set in October 1898.
Snow is not measurable if it doesn’t accumulate, Blaess said. “When it melts, all you can do is call it a trace.”
Blaess has boards in his yard on which to collect snow. “You don’t try to measure it in the grass,” he said.
Sometimes the boards don’t work. If wind accompanies the snow, the boards can be clean. “It’s not as easy as everyone thinks,” Blaess said.
“Sometimes it’s very easy to measure,” Blaess said, as when snow comes straight down and is uniform.
“If you have a really windy one where you have drifts, you don’t measure drifts,” Blaess said. He finds a level place to measure snow.
After measuring the snowfall, the snow is melted into a measuring tube to find the amount of precipitation.
“October is our first measurable snow month,” Blaess said. The average snowfall for October is 1/10 of an inch.
“This will be a trace, with a notation that it melted as it fell,” Blaess said of Monday’s snow.
“Outside of last year, we had a trace of snow in 2013, and then we have to go back to 2006 where we had a trace. We don’t get a lot of… snow in October.”
That’s why October snow catches people’s attention, Blaess said. “Especially when it comes the 19th.” In 2006, the first trace of snow fell Oct. 12, Blaess said.
The National Weather Service warned the Quad-City area Monday of a band of moderate to heavy snow along U.S. 30 and Interstate 80 corridors in Eastern Iowa. Some locations could see 1 to 3 inches, NWS said. In Clinton, less than 1/2 inch of snow was expected. By Tuesday, rising temperatures would produce rain rather than snow.
