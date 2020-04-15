CLINTON — The snow that fell in the Clinton area Tuesday night may not be the last for April.
The National Weather Service predicts a 30% chance of snow after 9 p.m. Thursday night with low temperatures below freezing through Friday.
Clinton-area weather observer James Blaess recorded 0.8 inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, the third measurable April snowfall in 17 years in Clinton, Blaess said.
The Clinton area recorded .7 inches of snow in April 2007 and 3.5 inches in April 2018, Blaess said.
For the season — October through April — Clinton has received 29.0 inches of snow, Blaess said. Normal is 31 inches. “So we’re 2 inches below normal for the season, which is good because ... last season we had 46.1,” said Blaess.
The National Weather Service predicts lower than normal temperatures the rest of the week. Highs are expected to be in the 40s, climbing into the 50s over the weekend.
“It was 25 degrees this morning, which isn’t a record, but the normal for this time of year for a low is 40, so, plenty cold,” Blaess said on Wednesday.
High temperatures in April are typically in the 60s.
Flood warnings continue for the area as well. The NWS issued a flood warning Wednesday morning for the Mississippi River at Camanche through Monday evening.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet and falling. NWS expects the river to fall below flood stage of 17 feet Monday evening.
At Lock and Dam 13 in Fulton, Illinois, the Mississippi stood at 17.1 feet and falling Wednesday morning. The river is expected to fall below its flood stage of 16 feet Sunday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.