CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will start the new year by bringing the art of snowflake-making to families this week.
The Discovery Center is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the center provides additional hands-on programming activities to keep children creating and learning while they play. Weekly programs are included with admission, require no pre-registration, and families are encouraged to simply stop by and enjoy the fun.
Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday, 10:30 a.m. each week
Every Friday and Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. brings the children’s museum’s Funtime program. Funtime is designed for younger children and their grown-ups, although all ages are always welcome and encouraged.
This Friday and Saturday, Jan. 8 and 9, the Funtime program theme is "Let It Snow, Let It Snow", a frosty foray into making snowflakes. Children will learn how to fold, cut, and craft six-sided paper snow crystals.
Saturday Special, 2 to 3 p.m. each week
Saturday Special is Saturday afternoon fun each week at the Discovery Center, from 2 to 3 p.m. The activity is for school-aged kids and their grown-ups to explore a topic and try their hands at something new. All ages are always welcome.
This Saturday, Jan. 9, brings a Snowflake Challenge. The science of snow crystals will be front and center as kids make paper snowflakes as unique and special as they are.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South. Face masks are required to enter the Discovery Center and play for everyone ages 2 and older.
Admission is $4 per person for ages 2 to 64, $3 per person for ages 65 and older, free for children one year and younger, and free for Discovery Center members.
