CLINTON — Clinton Community College has announced Kelsey Snyder is the recipient of the 2023 Connie Campbell Memorial Customer Service Award.
The award was created in memory of CCC employee Connie Campbell of Camanche, who died in June 2006. The award honors a CCC employee whose work reflects the customer care that Campbell demonstrated daily, going above and beyond to give excellent internal and external service.
Snyder, a computer technology support specialist, is the recipient of the annual recognition first awarded in 2007.
A nominator wrote, “Kelsey is a champion of customer service. She is always willing to help fellow coworkers and students with any of their needs. Kelsey goes above and beyond to provide service to faculty members in need. She is courteous and kind, and we appreciate her professionalism and work ethic. Kelsey knows her stuff and is always genuine when listening to my concerns and issues.”
CCC President Brian Kelly presented the award.
“Kelsy is an extraordinary partner in our collective success," Kelly said. "She works hard to make sure we have the tools we need to assist students. Kelsey demonstrates a can-do attitude and is valued by our team. She's a tremendous choice for this recognition.”
Snyder is a member of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Information Technology staff and has served in her role as computer technology support specialist since 2020.
For more information about Clinton Community College, contact CCC at 244-7001 or visit www.eicc.edu.
