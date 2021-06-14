CHARLOTTE — A Clinton couple was transported to Genesis DeWitt hospital by ambulance Sunday after a soccer ball caused them to lose control of their motorcycle on Iowa 136.
Jared Lee Colschen, 41, his passenger, Michelle L. Colschen, 40, and Ethan Ryan Chapman, 22, all of Clinton, were part of a group of bikers traveling east on Iowa 136 east of Charlotte, according to an accident report from the Clinton County Sheriff's Deptatment.
As the group approached the house at 3410 Iowa 136 about 2:30 p.m., a soccer ball rolled into the road in front of the riders.
Chapman attempted to slow down and swerved toward the Colschens to miss the ball, the accident report says. This caused Jared Colschen to swerve as well. Both bikes slid on their sides down the roadway.
Jared Colschen suffered minor injuries and was transported by Genesis ambulance to Genesis DeWitt, the accident report says. Michelle Colschen was transported by ambulance to Genesis with suspected serious injuries.
Chapman sustained minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital, according to the report.
Damage to Colschen's 2005 Harley-Davidson FLTRI and to Chapman's 2012 Harley Davidson FLHTC Electra G was estimated at $8,000 each.
No charges were filed.
