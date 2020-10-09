CLINTON – Two social service agencies in Clinton have announced they will merge to eliminate overlapping services and manage costs.
The Information Referral and Assistance Services and Associate Benevolent Society boards have both voted to merge the two organizations.
Information Referral and Assistance Services Executive Director Regan Michaelsen, who is also currently serving as the interim director of the Associate Benevolent Society, said the two organizations had discussed a merger for the past two years; both boards approved the measure last month. The two organizations provide some of the same services, she noted. She said the merger, when official, will be more cost effective for the organizations and will be simpler for clients.
Michaelsen noted both organizations operate with the fiscal year beginning in October and ending in September. The organizations are working to be in one physical location and taking the steps to meet that goal by the end of this fiscal year, Michaelsen said. The organizations are currently looking at options for housing them in one building.
Benevolent Associate Society Board President Karen Conzett said the agency was looking for a way to reduce administrative costs and better serve the needs of the community.
“I thought it was a prudent move,” Conzett said. “We have worked cooperatively and collaboratively for many years with IRAS' staff.“
Michaelsen believes the agencies will benefit fiscally by cutting back on overhead and administrative costs. She noted the Associate Benevolent Society assists Information Referral and Assistance Services in providing funding for utility assistance, while Information Referral and Assistance Services provides food pantry money.
Michaelsen noted no services will be lost in the eventual merger. She added everything the agencies are providing to the community will still be provided.
“It makes sense to have us in one place and getting services out to the community,” Michaelsen said. “I would say to people who support the Benevolent Society to still support us as a combined agency. Everything that each agency is providing will still be provided by the combined agency so keep the support coming. We still need as much support as we’ve had in the past with us still providing the same amount of services.”
Conzett believes most changes will happen behind the scenes. She noted Michaelsen has been hired as an interim director of the agency, a move the agency plans to make permanent. She noted Michaelsen has served on the Associate Benevolent Society board and has served as the board’s treasurer the past couple years.
“There shouldn’t be much of a learning curve,” Conzett said. “She’s a very dynamic and hard-working person. So I think under her leadership and ability to get things accomplished, it will be a very successful transition for clients and also the agency.”
Michaelsen said the biggest issues the agencies still need to address are the legal parts of the process and the quickest and most cost effective way to bring the two agencies together.
“We are looking for a new place to get us under one roof,” Michaelsen said. “We are financially limited in what we are able to do to make that happen. We are looking for community support in whatever way possible.“
