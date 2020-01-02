CLINTON — The Socks for Troops and Veterans Christmas drive at Clinton’s Shoe Sensation didn’t meet last year’s numbers, but Manager Denice Griffith has hope for next year.
“It’s a great thing, and we enjoy doing it,” Griffith said Tuesday, “so we’re hoping that next year it will be more successful.”
Socks for Troops is a nationwide Shoe Sensation program. “Every store does it,” said Griffith.
From the beginning of November through Dec. 30, Shoe Sensation at 2900 S. 25th St. in Clinton, took donations of socks to send to active duty soldiers, offering 20% off if the socks were purchased from the store.
Shoe Sensation sells military socks, but customers could buy and donate other socks as well. “They can pick any sock, because [soldiers] do have a life outside the military,” Griffith said.
“Unfortunately, this year we’ve seen a decline.” Despite advertising and press releases, the local store collected only about 60 pairs of socks.
The 2018 total was closer to 120, said Assistant Manager Josie Boyer.
Throughout the company, the program was “still going strong,” Griffith said.
Taylor McAdams, public relations coordinator for Shoe Sensation, said the company doesn’t yet have a total for 2019. “Our stores will be giving me the final count by Jan. 7.”
Locally, Shoe Sensation participated in the Angel Tree fundraiser sponsored by The Salvation Army during the same time. That may have taken precedence with customers this year, Griffith said.
Last year a 4-H Club packed the socks and a local auto dealership sent the package, but no one stepped up this year, “so we’re going to do it ourselves,” Griffith said.
