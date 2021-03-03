CLINTON — Soderstrom Skin Institute has announced it will open its new office at 2027 S. 21st St., in Clinton, on March 15.
In 1973, Soderstrom Dermatology began as a single medical office in Morton, Illinois. Today, Soderstrom Skin Institute has grown into one of the largest skin care practices in the Midwest, with six facilities in Illinois, including Peoria, Morton, Galesburg, Peru, Normal and Moline, and three in Iowa. They include Davenport, Muscatine and Clinton.
“We look forward to growing our relationship with the community that was started when we opened our first Clinton location over 10 years ago. This new office with over 3,400 square feet will allow us to better serve the public and continue providing high-quality dermatological care for the greater Clinton area,” said Dr. M. Martin Pereira.
“We would like to thank Dr. German and his entire family over the past 10-plus years and how we were so welcomed into the community by his amazing patients,” said Dr. Carl Soderstrom.
Soderstrom Skin Care Institute’s clinical staff includes board certified dermatologists, board certified plastic surgeons, Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgeons, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and certified dermatology nurses.
Patient services will include:
- Dermatology: Acne, psoriasis, skin cancer, rosacea, eczema, warts, and all diseases of the skin.
- Skin cancer surgery: Dermatologists, Mohs micrographic surgeons and plastic surgeons treat skin cancer as a team at its AAAHC/Medicare certified ambulatory surgery center in Peoria.
- Plastic surgery consultations: Breast enhancement, laser liposuction, facelift, eyelid lift, tummy tuck and more.
- Laser treatment consultations: Skin resurfacing, spider veins, pigmentation, scar revision, acne scars, warts, birthmarks, angiomas, hair reduction, psoriasis and all laser treatable skin diseases.
- MedSpa services: Anti-aging treatments like Botox Cosmetic, Juvederm XC, Kybella, dermaplaning, microneedling, medical peels, facials and more.
- Skin Dimensions skin care: High-quality skin care products that contain innovative ingredients like retinol, glycolic, Vitamin C and green tea ideal for anti-aging, exfoliation, acne and rejuvenation.
To make an appointment at the Soderstrom Skin Institute office in Clinton, call 242-3571. For more information on medical services, visit SoderstromSkinInstitute.com
