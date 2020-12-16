CLINTON — Andy Sokolovich, vice president of economic development with the Clinton Regional Development Corp, has completed the required coursework and is now eligible to test for the accreditation of Certified Economic Developer through the International Economic Development Council.
The IEDC is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities by creating, retaining, and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth, and provide a stable tax base.
Sokolovich received training through the Oklahoma University's Economic Development Institute in business retention and expansion, entrepreneurial development, managing economic development organizations, real estate development and reuse, and economic development finance and credit analysis.
"The coursework was challenging," he said. "Each class offered insights and experience from the nation's leading economic development professionals. I thrive when allowed to apply my knowledge through on-the-job-training and practical application of the OU EDI program's curriculum. I am excited to bring that newfound knowledge and experience to the Greater Clinton Region and want to thank the Clinton Regional Development Corporation for investing in my professional development."
Sokolovich has been with the CRDC since 2016. In that time, he has spearheaded the creation of multiple talent attraction and workforce development programs to include the Home Base Iowa – Clinton County Program, Clinton County Community Student Loan Assistance Program, and the Manufacturing Awareness Program.
