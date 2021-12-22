CLINTON — Andy Sokolovich has been named the Clinton Regional Development Corporation's interim president.
Sokolovich, of Clinton, has been serving as the CRDC's vice president of economic development. The appointment became effective Tuesday.
The CRDC is a bi-state non-profit public-private partnership providing economic development services in communities throughout the Greater Clinton Region. Sokolovich will replace Erin M. Cole, the organization's former president and CEO. After her three years of service, Cole left the position to rejoin the U.S. Department of Commerce/U.S. Commercial Service.
"Many Clinton Region business leaders already know Sokolovich and consider his position as an extension of their staff, assisting with business expansion efforts and workforce development. I want to thank Erin M. Cole for her time at the CRDC and wish to assure the community and our investors that the organization is in great hands with Andy Sokolovich," said Paula Steward, CRDC Board Chair.
The CRDC hired Sokolovich in 2016 as its existing industry manager. Within the role, Sokolovich has worked with regional business partners to secure both state and local incentives, supporting over $500 million in capital investment through company expansions. He will build on that work to grow relationships with existing industries, economic development partners and collaborate with future-focused community organizations such as the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce to advance the economic condition across the Greater Clinton Region.
"I am excited to serve the CRDC in this capacity," Sokolovich said. "Since arriving in Clinton in 2012, I have grown to love the community and consider the region my home. To say that I have skin in the game would be accurate. I am raising my family here, my children are educated here, and I want nothing more than to support our community's continued economic growth, enhanced quality of life, and overall well-being."
