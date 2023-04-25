CLINTON — The developer of the Hawkeye and Hatchling solar projects near Grand Mound has submitted a permit application to the county that, if approved, would add more acres to the original project.
Sam O'Keefe of Chicago-based Ranger Power told the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday that his company is seeking to add to the north and south of the original Hawkeye solar project that received local approval last spring and approval from the Iowa Utilities Board last fall.
The additional land that could be brought into the project was made available for solar development through land owners who contacted Ranger Power after the original plan's approval.
The original project includes two separate projects: a 200-megawatt solar generation facility known as Hawkeye Solar and a 50 mega-watt solar generating facility, named the Hatchling Solar project, that will be located adjacent to Hawkeye Solar’s proposed facility. The project is being developed by Ranger Power in partnership with private landowners.
Since the time it received IUB approval, much of the original project's work has been focused on what O'Keefe describes as behind the scenes. While ground has yet to broken, O'Keefe said it is not concerning.
O'Keefe said construction will most likely be delayed a year so as to use solar panels that are made in the U.S.
As for the new permit request, the next step is a presentation to the county's Planning and Zoning Commission, which will be a special meeting in Grand Mound in June.
The county also is reaching out to Origin Designs of Dubuque and Clinton attorney Robert McGee, who served as consultants to the county during the initial project's planning and development.
In other action, the Supervisors on Monday:
• Set a public hearing for 10:30 a.m. May 15 for a proposed budget amendment for the fiscal year 2023 budget.
• Heard a report from Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker about elections training. He said workers in his office will be stepping up such training, and also will focus on nationwide election certification training.
• Learned the Clinton Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff's Office are seeing a shortage of places available as short-term housing for those in domestic violence situations. Such services were provided through the Clinton YWCA but regionalization of domestic-violence services a decade ago sent them to the Quad-Cities. Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Irwin said representatives from the police department and sheriff's office were going to meet to discuss the issue.
