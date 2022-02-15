GRAND MOUND – The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has set March 24 as a public hearing date to meet with residents concerned about a proposed solar project that would sit northwest of Grand Mound.
The Board of Supervisors scheduled that public hearing, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the Grand Mound Community Center, during discussions Monday after the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday voted against rezoning applications for the proposed project.
The five-member Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision after last Thursday’s public hearing is only a recommendation. The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will have the final say on whether the two projects – known collectively as the Hawkeye Solar Project and overseen by Chicago-based developer Ranger Power – will move forward.
Between now and the March 24 meeting the Supervisors want to talk to Planning and Zoning Commission members to get details on why they voted against the project. The Supervisors also indicated Monday that they want the commission to put in writing why members cast their votes the way they did, stating they are concerned the Planning and Zoning Commission may have voted based on emotions, rather than on what the law allows.
They also want to meet with County Attorney Mike Wolf, attorney Robert McGee and Origin Design, the latter two of which they hired as consultants for the solar project, to discuss the applications and what impact proposed legislation could have.
The Planning and Zoning Commission heard pros and cons from a handful of the more than 100 people who attended last week’s meeting at the Grand Mound Community Center, with more than 20 joining online or by telephone.
Personal property rights, concerns about what would happen to the land and equipment after the leases expire, farm income diversification, taking highly productive farm ground out of ag use, increased tax revenues, and appropriate setbacks were among the topics addressed by community members before the commission closed the public hearing and voted.
Ranger Power Project Developer Sam O’Keefe started the public hearing off with a 30-minute presentation outlining the two projects, Hawkeye Solar and Hatchling Solar. He noted the company chose this area because of the existing transmission grid and the suitability of available land.
People in favor of the projects were given three minutes to speak, followed by people against the projects.
Among the seven people speaking in favor were Dennis Campbell and Curtis Dosland, both farmers and two of the some 20 participating landowners who would lease land for the project.
Campbell, a sixth-generation farmer, said the project would allow him to diversify some of his farm income, and it also would bring tax money into the county for schools and roads. That money could go elsewhere in the state if the project does not move forward here, he said.
He also cited landowner choice.
“I see this as a really important piece of personal property rights,” he said. “This is about me buying the property and having the right to do what I want with it.”
Dosland said his family has been long-time stewards of the land and sees the benefits of the project.
“The way we looked at it when we decided to partner was a diversification of income when it comes to family farms,” he said, adding that some people choose to have livestock confinements, plant different crops or rent or lease their ground.
“This allows us to retain ownership,” he said. “We believe deeply this would leave the ground in a better place at the end of it.”
The 14 community members who spoke against that project expressed concerns about whether the decommissioning of the solar panels at the end of the project’s life would leave the ground worse than when it started despite a plan Ranger Power is required to put in place to deal with that issue.
Others noted that even with the projects’ setbacks at 250 feet, five times of that required by county ordinance, their views of fields and nature will be obscured.
Carol Siebke, who lives in the area, said she thinks Clinton County needs to preserve its identity as an agricultural county and protect high-yielding farm ground from such uses.
“We want to look toward the future. We’re told that the solar project is going to be a benefit to our children, but solar panels on some of the best farm ground in the world doesn’t make sense,” she said.
Lydia Whitman, whose family farms in the area, echoed those concerns.
“We truly live in a Goldilocks state, with just enough rain and just enough sun and just enough beautiful, loamy soil deposited by glaciers thousands of years ago that is perfect for growing plants,” Whitman said.
She said she is concerned about how such a project would affect the economic impact small family farms have in their communities through sales, ag-related businesses and more.
“The big question here is why here?” she said, adding that utility scale projects should look at locations that aren’t so well-suited for grain production.
Ginger Pingel, whose home and acreage would be surrounded by the project, called for a moratorium on any decisions or accepting additional applications for such projects until the current session of the Iowa Legislature is completed.
She said state lawmakers have a vantage point of all the renewable energy projects that are happening or proposed in the state that county lawmakers may not see in the same context.
Senate File 2127 authored by Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, places stricter guidelines on solar panel field projects.
As written now, the owner or manager of agricultural land would not be able to install a commercially owned solar panel field unless the solar panel field has a CSR (corn suitability rating) of 65 or lower, the solar panel field is at least a half mile from the next solar panel field, and the solar panel field is located at least 1,250 feet from the nearest neighboring landowner.
Under the Clinton County law, the setback needs to be at least 50 feet from the nearest neighboring landowner, and there is no language regarding the CSR of the ground or distance between solar panel fields.
That bill moved out of the Agriculture subcommittee on Feb. 2 with a recommendation for approval and passage to the Agriculture committee.
Pingel noted that all the bills that will be considered for law this year must make it through the final “funnel” deadline, which is March 18 this year.
“There’s no reason we can’t wait until then,” she said, to see how the issue plays out.
After community members had their say, O’Keefe returned to the podium to address some of the questions and concerns. Many of the issues discussed are addressed in some fashion in the lengthy application. He invited residents to contact him directly with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.