GRAND MOUND — A public hearing regarding proposed solar projects in Grand Mound is set for 6 p.m. March 24 at the Grand Mound Community Center, 510 Smith St.
The meeting was set by the Clinton County Supervisors to consider rezoning applications for two projects.
Representatives from Chicago-based developer Ranger Power, the company spearheading the projects, will be present.
Residents can appear in person, by phone or via web access in support of or opposition to the applications. Applications for the two projects were formally submitted last month. Hawkeye Solar and Hatchling Solar are known collectively as the Hawkeye Solar Project.
The Hatchling Solar LLC proposal is for an area north of Grand Mound and the Hawkeye Solar LLC proposal is for an area more west of Grand Mound. Hawkeye Solar and Hatchling Solar are proposing to construct a 200-megawatt facility and a 50-megawatt facility, respectively.
Members of the public may submit written comments before the meeting to the Clinton County Planning and Zoning Office, 226 11th St., DeWitt.
Copies of the applications are available for viewing at the planning and zoning office, by emailing tbarnes@clintoncounty-ia.gov or calling (563) 659-8149.
In addition to attending the meeting in person, the public may join by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 858 6467 7116.
The public also may join virtually by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join. Enter the code 858 6467 7116 and then password clinton23.
