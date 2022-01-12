CLINTON — Applications for proposed solar projects near Grand Mound have been officially submitted, Clinton County Planning and Zoning Director Thomas Barnes said this week.
Barnes said applications for the Hawkeye Solar and Hatchling Solar projects were submitted with payment of the fee. The Hatchling Solar proposal is for an area north of Grand Mound and the Hawkeye Solar proposal is for an area more west of Grand Mound, Barnes said. The two proposals comprise the Hawkeye Solar Project. Hawkeye Solar LLC and Hatchling Solar LLC are proposing to construct a 200-megawatt and a 50-megawatt facility in Clinton County.
Ranger Power Project Developer Sam O’Keefe confirmed they submitted the applications. It is a “really exciting moment” for those involved with the proposed project, he said.
The applications will be considered by the county.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. and Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp both voted in favor of a motion to authorize Clinton County Planning and Zoning to enter into an agreement with Robert McGee for the purpose of legal consultation and with Origin to serve as a consultant for the proposed project. Board Chairman Tom Determann was absent.
Irwin and Srp both voiced support for the county holding public meetings to review the application. The Supervisors previously discussed and committed to having meetings in closer proximity to the proposed projects to receive public feedback, Srp said. They have not determined a date for the public meeting, Srp said.
Irwin noted the county Board of Supervisors had not made an agreement with Robert McGee to serve as legal counsel for the county. McGee will go through applications and reexamine the county ordinances, Irwin said. The county had also discussed utilizing Origin as a consultant for the project.
“(Clinton) County Attorney Mike Wolf himself and attorney McGee both went through the agreement with Origin,” Irwin said. “And both were comfortable with it.”
Srp believes the Supervisors all voiced intent to work with Origin but were waiting until they received an application, he said. Srp noted Wolf recommended the agreement be entered with Origin by Clinton County Planning and Zoning. He asked whether the county should also enter the agreement for counsel the same way.
“I guess my thought was to just authorize Thomas (Barnes) for each of those,” Srp said. “And have Thomas and Planning and Zoning Department enter into those agreements with Bob McGee for that purpose and then enter into Origin for that purpose.”
