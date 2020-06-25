CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency announced Wednesday that all of its facilities will be closed Saturday, July 4.
The landfill will be open from 7:30 am to noon July 3. The small vehicle public trash drop-off and recycling center will be closed July 3rd.
Normal hours at all facilities will resume on Monday, July 6th, 2020.
For inquiries regarding hours of operation or programs offered by the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, call 563-243-4749 or visit www.ccaswa.com .
