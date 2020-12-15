CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency recycles electrical wiring such as electrical cords, extension cords and Christmas lights at no charge, with items accepted all year long.
Electrical wiring recycling is done through the agency’s metal recycling program. To utilize the electrical wiring recycling program at CCASWA, stop into the office and notify the scale attendant on duty that you have wiring for recycling. The scale attendant will then direct you to the proper drop-off area.
Lights will not be accepted in curbside recycling bins, and must be brought to CCASWA. Please keep the packaging separate from the lights. Boxes can be recycled at the Clinton County Recycling Drop-off on site. No lights in plastic bags, please.
For more information regarding Christmas light recycling or any other programs CCASWA offers, call 243-4749 or visit www.ccaswa.com.
