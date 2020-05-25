MORRISON, Ill. — Despite all the terrible news about the U.S. economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some pockets of activity can be found in Whiteside County and the Northwest Illinois region.
While the State’s unemployment rate for April hit 16.4%, several businesses in the region are hiring, and more are getting ready to hire as the state moves out of the lockdown phase, said Gary Camarano, Director of Whiteside County Economic Development, last week.
Locally, the Walmart Distribution Center in Sterling told WCED that it is looking for 50 employees for all shifts and all areas. Walmart is busy keeping shelves stocked with food products at Walmart stores across the Midwest, said WCED.
Frantz Manufacturing is looking mostly for skilled trades such as toolmakers and maintenance technicians. Open positions are posted on their website at www.frantz-mfg.com.
Raynor, another of the region’s manufacturers, said it needs to fill 13 factory and three office positions, Camarano said. Due to safety concerns, the company has been cautious about bringing people in to interview for the more critical positions, but expect, as of June 1, to actively pursue these openings.
A number of other businesses are still hiring, and active job seekers should conduct internet searches for opportunities, Camarano said.
The Business Employment Skills Team recently posted names of 36 businesses that are in immediate need of workers in manufacturing, distribution, retail and service. Job seekers should visit the BEST website at http://www.best-inc.org/we-are-here-to-help/ for additional information, assistance with job searches and other employment questions.
WCED also sees businesses continuing with expansion plans. In the first quarter of 2020, WCED approved three Enterprise Zone project applications prior to the lockdown.
Six additional projects are just below the amount of investment in the Enterprise Zone for the full year 2019, and WCED has 16 projects in the pipeline, Camarano said.
Businesses and job seekers should reach out to the region’s economic development organizations, Chambers of Commerce, workforce development agencies and social service providers during the COVID-19 pandemic for questions or assistance, Camarano said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.