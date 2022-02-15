CLINTON — Clinton City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services, the Clinton Public Library, and the Administrative Offices of the Fire Department will be closed to walk-in traffic, and the Administrative offices at the Ericksen Community Center will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, for staff development.
All phone calls will be returned Tuesday, Feb. 22, when normal office hours will resume.
The Rec Fitness Center at the Ericksen Community Center will remain open Monday, Feb. 21, with key FOB access. All evening programming at the Ericksen Community Center will take place as scheduled.
The MTA Administrative offices will be open during regularly scheduled hours on Monday, Feb. 21. All bus routes and paratransit services will be operational on Monday, Feb. 21. The Administrative offices at the Police Department will be open on Monday, Feb. 21.
Garbage and recycling collection will not be delayed. Collection will take place as scheduled Monday, Feb. 21.
