CLINTON — Clinton City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services, the Clinton Public Library, the Administrative Offices of the Fire Department will be closed to walk-in traffic, and the Administrative offices at the Ericksen Community Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, for staff development.
All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday, Jan. 17, when normal office hours will resume.
The Fitness Area at the Ericksen Community Center will remain open on Monday, Jan. 16, for regularly scheduled hours, and all evening programming at the Ericksen Community Center will take place as scheduled.
The MTA Administrative offices will be open on Monday, Jan. 16, for regularly scheduled hours. All bus routes and para transit services will be operational on Monday, Jan. 16,. The Administrative offices at the Police Department will be open on Monday, Jan. 16, during regular hours.
Garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will not be delayed. Collection will take place as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 16.
