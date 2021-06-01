CLINTON — Laureate Beta Gamma of Beta Sigma Phi sorority met last week at the George Curtis Mansion and made a donation to Clinton Area Showboat Theatre.
The sorority elected officers for 2021-2022. Jeanette Petersen was re-elected president; Shirley Sebens was elected vice president; Clevetta Ward was re-elected treasurer, and Emily Kelsay was re-elected secretary.
Connie Sheppard will be calling chairman. The next meeting will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Candlelight Restaurant.
