CLINTON — Five members of Clinton’s Beta Sigma Phi chapter advanced to the highest level of degrees during a ceremony Tuesday at the George M. Curtis Mansion.
Founded by Walter W. Ross in 1931, Beta Sigma Phi International brought women together for social, cultural and educational pursuits, the sorority’s website says. Women needed friendship and support of one another during the depression, and Beta Sigma Phi, in return, supported their communities.
Members raised $22 million in war bonds during World War II, and when the 1950s brought peace and prosperity to the world, Beta Sigma Phi membership doubled, the organization says.
“Ours started in ‘55,” Jeanette Petersen said Tuesday. The local chapter actively supports the disabled community, acting as huggers during Special Olympics events.
One year the chapter outfitted 12 children for the Special Olympics, said Gloria Gardner. Gardner belonged the the Clinton Chapter from 1979-1989 and now lives in Council Bluffs.
“Our theme is life, learning and friendship,” Gardner said. She joined the international organization while living in Naples, Italy. Gardner conducted Tuesday’s ceremony.
Reaching the level of Torchbearer during Tuesday’s ceremony were Emily Kelsay, Shirley Sebens, Helen Steen, Clevetta Ward and Petersen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.