MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse is bringing one of the most beloved musicals of all time to the playhouse June 29 through July 9.
In Austria, 1938, an exuberant young governess brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power.
The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an energetic governess to the seven children of Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.
“This season at TLP, we had the dream of producing the classic musical, The Sound of Music, utilizing our local talent and combining them with professional talent.” said TLP Artistic Director Darren Mangler. “We are so excited to have made this dream a reality.”
Playing the role of Maria, the children’s governess, is Mollie-Claire Matthews. Captain von Trapp is played by Andrew Fehrenbacher. Returning to TLP in the role of Mother Abbess is Mia Gimenez. Gimenez is no stranger to the nun’s habit as she played Mother Superior in last season’s Nunsense and was in Hank Williams: Lost Hiway as Hank’s mother.
Returning to Timber Lake Playhouse to direct The Sound of Music is Anthony C. Daniel. Daniel was at TLP last season to direct Nunsense. The creative team consists of Oliver Townsend as music director, Steven Velasquez as scenic designer, Claire Sabaj as costume designer, Annabell Sapp as props designer, lighting design is by Dylan Carter, sound design by Joe Cave, and Makenzie Ruff returns to TLP in the show as the von Trapp eldest daughter, Liesl, and associate choreographer. Elaina Veasey is production stage manager.
Local performers cast in the roles of the children are Gabriel Pauley, Catia Wilson, Nadia Deline, Luke Holcomb, Alden Ames, Taylor Jakobs, Christine Ayling, Kynnedi Smith and Molly Kashner. Rosemary Heckard and Maggie Martin return from last season’s Annie as two of the von Trapps.
“We are proud to bring one of the most beloved musicals to life on the TLP stage and can't wait for you to join us,” said Mangler. “The woods definitely are alive with the sound of music.”
Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and show days until intermission.
