Gabriel Pauley, Makenzie Ruff, Luke Holcomb, Catia Wilson, Taylor Jakobs, Rosemary Heckard and Kynnedi Smith rehearse a scene with Mollie-Claire Matthews (Maria) in Timber Lake Playhouse's production of The Sound of Music. The show opens June 29 and runs through July 9. Tickets are available by calling the box office at (815) 224-2035 or online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.