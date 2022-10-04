The city of Clinton has announced the South Bridge/U.S. 30 Bridge is projected to open back up to traffic on Oct. 5. City officials do not know what time the bridge will be open to traffic that day, so are advising motorists to allow time for travel.
breaking
South Bridge to open to traffic tomorrow
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- AP Iowa High School Football Rankings Week 6
- Clinton commits $500,000 to Ashford plan
- Day-off incentive created at Clinton Middle School
- Naeve Family Beef announces soft opening of Camanche-based retail store
- Clinton resident to lead Ascentra’s South 14th Street Branch
- AP Iowa High School Football Rankings through week 3
- SOUNDS OF JOY: Trinity Lutheran reaches 90 years
- Preston native makes his premiere on Season 43 of 'Survivor'
- AP Illinois High School Football Rankings week 4
- Penalties prove to be costly once again as the River Kings come up short on Homecoming
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.