CLINTON — A building owned by the City of Clinton located at 1006-1008 South Fourth St. collapsed on Friday.
“That building, it’s been in a state of deterioration inside that most people wouldn’t notice from the outside looking in,” Clinton Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeff Chapman told The Herald on Monday. “All the internal structure had dropped into the basement several years ago.”
Chapman says he was surprised by “an amazing amount of debris.”
“A lot of that blew right out the front doors that were boarded and shot straight across the road,” he said.
The Clinton Fire Department responded to the scene with two trucks and one engine, coordinating with the Iowa Rescue Task Force out of Cedar Rapids and remaining until nearly midnight. Two ambulances were additionally brought to the scene.
Others who responded included the Clinton Police Department, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, City Administrator Matt Brooke, City Engineer Jason Craft, and members of Building and Neighborhood Services and the Public Works Department.
“We’re talking about not only the danger of the building and the danger that it may still pose,” Chapmann said, “but we’re talking about shutting down a state highway, dealing with the DOT, and really making some decisions that were high-level decisions to be made with that state highway being on both sides.”
A statement released by the City says that the southbound westerly land and a half will be closed to traffic until further notice. Once rubble is cleared from the street and traffic can safely navigate, the easterly land of South Fourth Street will be reopened to traffic.
“We just want people to stay away from the area,” Fire Chief Joel Atkinson says.
City officials are currently assessing the safety of remaining portions of the building.
The City’s statement also says that even though the building was posted against trespass and secured against unlawful entry, it is possible that unknown persons may have illegally entered the building. No one, however, is believed to have been in the building at the time of the collapse.
The City first acquired the building by court order in Sept. of 2021 after prior owners had allowed it to fall into disrepair. A $500,000 grant was then awarded to the City in June of this year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the purpose of cleaning up the vacant buildings located along the 1000 block of South Fourth Street and the City had begun the Federal process to work toward remediating and demolishing the structures.
Over the years, the buildings had housed a drug store, apartments, bars and a beer distribution facility, a pawn shop, barber shop, and laundromat, among other businesses.
The four that remained after the demolition of 1014-1020 S. Fourth St., which had housed Smith Bros. General Store, have been vacant now for more than a decade after originally being constructed as early as 1864.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.