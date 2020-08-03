CLINTON — Due to an Iowa American Water Company project, the entrance to the alley located in the 700 block of South Seventh Street (on the west side of the street) will be completely closed from Monday, Aug. 3, through Wednesday, Aug. 5, Clinton officials announced in a press release.
All local traffic must use the alley entrance on the east end of this block.
The entrance to the alley located in the 600 block of South Seventh Street (on the west side of the street) will be completely closed from Wednesday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 7. All local traffic must use the alley entrance on the east end of this block.
