CLINTON — Starting today, the 700 block of South Third and South Fourth streets will be reconstructed. This work includes removal and reconstruction of the concrete street, along with new ADA ramps, and some sewer work.
South Third Street will become a two-lane road with a parking lane, and South Fourth Street will become a three-lane road. Because these are highways, half of the road will be removed and reconstructed while the other lane remains open. Access to these buildings will remain open during construction. This reconstruction/road closure is expected to last for at least two weeks.
For more information call 244-3423 or email zanepennock@cityofclintoniowa.us.
