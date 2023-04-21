DEWITT - Patty Gerrond will present "Gems of Southeast Europe" on May 2 at the DeWitt Noon Lions travelogue. Presentations are set for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse in DeWitt. Doors open at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
A $5 donation is requested. Refreshments are available for purchase.
During this travelogue, Gerrond will introduce a few of the remarkable sights, sounds and tastes of this fascinating part of the world. Starting the travels in Istanbul, which sits in both Europe and Asia, and ending in Budapest, Hungary, the Turkish and Balkan countries have a history that influences the rest of the world to this day. This area is typically unknown and this trip was largely spent on the Danube River, which has been a conduit for commerce and war from B.C. to the present day.
The Central Community Historical Society & Museum, at 628 Sixth Ave., just down the street from the Operahouse, will be open 1-2:30 p.m. before the DeWitt Noon Lions travelogues.
