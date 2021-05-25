FULTON, Ill. — Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, will welcome Spoken 4 to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. May 31.
Due to COVID restrictions, a light sack meal is available that you can eat in your car. The meal includes a hot dog, chips, dessert and a beverage. Food will be served beginning at 5 p.m. The cost of the meal will be a donation.
A free-will offering will be taken.
For more information, contact Randy Venema at (815) 499-8843.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.