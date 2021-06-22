Education digest logo

DUBUQUE — The following University of Dubuque students were named to the Spring Semester 2021 Academic Dean's List.

Bellevue

Kylee Biedermann

Nathan Brinker

Keily Davis

Mark Eganhouse

Amanda Holm

Nyla Kahl

Kailey Miller

Makinlee Roeder

Kylee Unke

Bryant

Audrey Morris

Clinton

Katelyn Howe

Shauna McAleer

Brenna Seeser

Abigail Temple

Dawson Tubbs

DeWitt

Jared Haack

Kaitlyn Frick

Hannah Niemann

Emily Swanson

Erie, Illinois

Lexus Georgean

Joshua Hammer

Lanark, Illinois

Braydin Preston

Lost Nation

Callie Feuss

Autumn Sedgwick

Maquoketa

Megan Collister

Aziz Eshtrefi

Chloe Fields

Emily Highnam

Tamara Koontz

Miles

Brock Junge

Lexee Stoll

Milledgeville, Illinois

Kira Finifrock

Preston

RaeAnn Carlson

Kelsey Yaddof

Rock Falls, Illinois

Dacotah Lowrance

Sabula

Sammie Pritchard

Savanna, Illinois

Hailey Barsema

Caleb Stines

McKenna Sullivan

Riley Sullivan

St. Donatus

Sarah Millman

Thomson, Illinois

Hunter Jensen

