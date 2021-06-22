DUBUQUE — The following University of Dubuque students were named to the Spring Semester 2021 Academic Dean's List.
Bellevue
Kylee Biedermann
Nathan Brinker
Keily Davis
Mark Eganhouse
Amanda Holm
Nyla Kahl
Kailey Miller
Makinlee Roeder
Kylee Unke
Bryant
Audrey Morris
Clinton
Katelyn Howe
Shauna McAleer
Brenna Seeser
Abigail Temple
Dawson Tubbs
DeWitt
Jared Haack
Kaitlyn Frick
Hannah Niemann
Emily Swanson
Erie, Illinois
Lexus Georgean
Joshua Hammer
Lanark, Illinois
Braydin Preston
Lost Nation
Callie Feuss
Autumn Sedgwick
Maquoketa
Megan Collister
Aziz Eshtrefi
Chloe Fields
Emily Highnam
Tamara Koontz
Miles
Brock Junge
Lexee Stoll
Milledgeville, Illinois
Kira Finifrock
Preston
RaeAnn Carlson
Kelsey Yaddof
Rock Falls, Illinois
Dacotah Lowrance
Sabula
Sammie Pritchard
Savanna, Illinois
Hailey Barsema
Caleb Stines
McKenna Sullivan
Riley Sullivan
St. Donatus
Sarah Millman
Thomson, Illinois
Hunter Jensen
