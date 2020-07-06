SAVANNA, Ill. — The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge announced this week that the Spring Lake Management Unit’s recreation area located off Highway 84 south of Savanna will be closed beginning July 7.
The closure is due to the levee rehabilitation project, officials said. The project includes tree removal, earthen levee repair and the placement of 23,000 tons of riprap.
Due to the high traffic utilization of heavy equipment the closure includes the parking area and entire levee system and is expected to extend several months.
The Spring Lake Management Unit includes 3,600 acres that is bounded by 12 miles of levee. The levee protects the lower lake area that contains 3,000 acres of Mississippi River backwater and is an important area for fish and wildlife including tens of thousands of waterfowl that gather here annually, officials said.
The upper lake contains three wetland units that are intensively managed to provide natural foods for wildlife, especially waterbirds.
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is the most visited refuge in the United States, according to officials. The refuge extends 261 miles along the Upper Mississippi River from Wabasha, Minnisota to Princeton, Iowa.
