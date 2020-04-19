CLINTON — The official snowfall total for Clinton overnight Thursday was 3.0 inches, said weather observer James Blaess Friday morning.
"That's the most in 24 hours in April since April 1, 1997 which had 5.9 inches," Blaess said.
The three inches were gone in a few hours as Friday hit a high of 46 degrees.
Total snowfall for April 2020 was 3.8 inches, said Blaess. "That's the most going back to 1997." The 5.9 inches that fell in one day in April 1997 was also the total snowfall for that month.
Clinton's average April snowfall is only one half inch.
Thursday's snowfall raised the season total to 32 inches, one inch higher than the average of 31.0. During the 2018-2019 snow season, Clinton recorded 46.1 inches.
"That would sum that up," Blaess said Friday, "and hopefully we don’t have to talk about it again."
The National Weather Service predicts highs in the 50s and 60s this week and lows above freezing.
