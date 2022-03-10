Thousands of our wild feathered friends are enjoying their annual visit to our Mississippi River wonderland.
Their stop-over vacation is being prolonged by ice and snow conditions farther north. Daily treks from the river to local agricultural fields feature elongated V-shaped squadrons that are quite impressive but very distracting if you are a birding enthusiast and driving the highway.
Diving ducks are eagerly dining on local sushi to get energerized for their long trek to northern nesting grounds. These front line flocks of scaup, canvasbacks and redheads trawl the waning edge of ice, taking advantage of the slow-moving fish impacted by cold water.
Migrating puddle ducks are arriving in smaller numbers. Puddlers are primarily vegetarian and insectivorous. They prefer warmer water temperatures that support wetland plant growth and insect activity.
Thousands of white-fronted geese (also called speckled belly) and snow geese are dining locally. They travel in large groups and circle above the landscape before deciding which field they will dine in next. Sandhill cranes, red-winged blackbirds and tundra swans echo a musical rattle in the marshes and wetlands. Small numbers of American white pelicans cruise the shoreline.
Forty percent of all migratory North American waterfowl and shorebirds travel the Mississippi River Flyway that stretches 2,300 miles. This incredible journey by our winged friends takes them thousands of miles from their southern wintering grounds to as far north as Canada. A great place to view many species of waterfowl is from Clinton’s Eagle Point Park with its bluff-top view of lower Pool 13. This area is 3 miles wide, so bring binoculars.
COVID has been a dreaded virus for people but there is also a bird flu that is very deadly. Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 has been around for many years. It primarily infects domestic flocks of birds and was recently detected in at a commercial turkey farm in Buena Vista County, Iowa. It is spread by migrating birds; however, there are no mask requirements or vaccine mandates for waterfowl to protect them from bird flu.
The bald eagle migration is in full swing. Large groups of bald eagles visit Lock & Dam 13 daily where the tailwaters serve up an all-you-can-eat fish buffet. There is a scenic overlook in the parking area that is a photographer’s paradise.
Our local bald eagle trio is patiently incubating eggs. Last year’s derecho toppled their old nest and along with it the live streaming webcam that was a favorite for thousands of armchair eagle enthusiasts. The trio built a new nest in a nearby dead tree that was not safe to climb to reinsert the peeping webcam in the nest. The current webcam provides a distant view of the nest. You can view the webcam on the Stewards of Upper Mississippi River Refuge webpage.
We are truly fortunate to have such an abundance and variety of waterbirds that grace our river community. The spring migration of waterbirds is underway and provides a great opportunity to observe many species of our wild feathered friends. Take the time to get out and enjoy the riverfront view.
------
Ed Britton is a Wildlife Refuge Manager on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and a volunteer at Bickelhaupt Arboretum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.