Springbrook celebrates 100 years, looks back at unique history

Growing up, Joe Kellenberger, of DeWitt, spent many summer days running around Springbrook Country Club. He played countless rounds of golf and puddled around in the lake.
Now, a third-generation member, he’s one of many who are excited to celebrate the club’s 100th anniversary in 2021 with special events happening there this weekend.
In fact, Kellenberger’s father, Will, was a member of the brain trust who had the vision of turning the rolling hills on DeWitt’s north side into a country club.
Over the last 100 years, Will Kellenberger and many others have molded the land into what it is today — a sprawling 18-hole golf course and clubhouse that provides an outlet for recreation and socializing and a scenic location to live.
The Kellenbergers, including Joe’s parents, Bob and Lou, had a cottage near the Springbrook Clubhouse where they visited during the summer months. Joe remembers visiting every time the weather got warm to stay in the cabin that, like others on the course, was eventually turned into a permanent home.
“At one time, in the 15 cabins (on the course) there were 53 kids,” Kellenberger remembered. “My older brothers were chasing girls, but we all played golf. There were no starting times, you just played golf.”
Kellenberger eventually joined the country club’s board and served for a year as its president, as did DeWitt-based lawyer John Peavey, who, like Kellenberger, grew up on Springbrook’s rolling hills.
Peavey said one of his first jobs in the mid-1960s was mowing the lawns in the area, and in between he played golf and ran with friends.
Peavey served on the Springbrook Country Club board and helped organize the course’s expansion to 18 holes in 2004.
The club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend with a gathering Saturday. Included in the festivities are a best-shot tournament, dinner, and a Dueling Pianos performance in the evening.
Party-goers will surely celebrate the history of the course that dates to the early 20th century. In its early years, the ups and downs of forming a country club resembled its many hills and valleys.
Early years
The idea to construct a country club outside of DeWitt was born in a back alley in downtown Davenport, according to a historical memoir developed by Peavey. A group of businessmen, including Will Kellenberger (Bob’s dad and Joe’s grandfather), Albert “Daddy” Price, Tom Large, Bill Korn and Charlie Kindt, saw potential in the land. Kindt, Large and Price, in particular, led the charge. Large is widely referred to as the “Father of Spring Brook.”
“The alley behind the (Davenport Elks Lodge) on Fourth Street became known as Commercial Alley,” said Peavey’s historical account of the course. “On Saturday afternoons, various business leaders gathered to kibitz about the politics and business at hand.”
It was there that Spring Brook Country Club (originally two words) was born.
With the help of local bankers Price and Louie Williams, the land was purchased.
“Before any of the work could be done, World War I started and put everything on hold,” Bob Kellenberger said in a memoir.
At first, the 50-acre plot of land north of DeWitt was unpolished, quite unlike what it is today. It was home to what locals in the early 20th Century called the “picnic grounds” or "Springbrook Gardens.”
The topography, including the hill upon which the majority of the country club was built, is called a “paha,” a Dakota Sioux word meaning “hill" or “ridge". It is one of 118 paha formations in Iowa, formed by silt and sand and primarily located along the southern edge of the Driftless Glacial Region of the upper Midwest.
Its underbrush was thick, and trees overwhelmed the land. But underneath that scruff was a bubbling, spring-fed creek that at one time “furnished water for household purposes for the inhabitants of nearly all of this region,” according to an article in an 1883 edition of The Observer.
By the next year, the spring was dammed and a lake formed, a body of water that to this day dominates the topography of the course.
After the lake was formed, cottages were built along the western side of the water under the management of the Spring Brook Improvement Company that, to this day, still owns the land on both sides of the lake that now is home to permanent residences.
In 1916, Tom Large, part owner of the Large and Small Lumber Yard in DeWitt alongside George Small, oversaw most of the cottages’ construction, according to Observer archives.
While the cottages were being built, work was also moving quickly on the course. However, in those early years, money was hard to come by. To encourage some cash flow and keep the dream of a country club alive, a local ice cream maker, Ed Banta, joined the group. Banta harvested and sold ice from the dammed lake to pay the bills. He operated out of an ice house on the southwest end of the lake, the foundation of which can still be seen today.
The original course was surveyed in 1916, and for the next year, sheep grazed and enjoyed munching on its offerings to clear the remaining foliage.
Over the next handful of years, land around the spring and lake was purchased to expand the course, and in 1921 the Improvement Company rented the ground to the newly formed Spring Brook Golf and Country Club, a 501(c)7 social and recreational nonprofit. At this time, according to an article in the April 21, 2021, DeWitt Observer, the club boasted 40 members from Davenport and another 35 from DeWitt.
Also in 1921, the clubhouse was built — a structure that still stands today. Newspaper articles written at the time described the course as “modern and elaborate” and promised baseball diamonds, screened-in porches and tennis courts.
Behind the scenes, management of the course changed hands a couple times. Between 1922 and 1929, the country club paid $4,200 in rent to the Improvement Company, but like many new entities, it struggled to pay the bills. So in 1932, the Improvement Company canceled all rent due, with the provision that the golf club take over maintenance duties of the grounds, roadways, and other services.
Country Club dues then were $25 per year for families.
The club took ownership of the course in 1940 for $8,500, including about 74 acres of ground, the greenskeeper’s cottage, and the clubhouse. The Improvement Company continued to own land on both sides of the spring and down to the lake’s edge — ground it still owns today.
The middle years
In the 1940s the course was modernized. Its membership jumped to 130.
The original sand putting greens were turned to grass. In many cases, the greens for the original nine holes were moved as well. The seventh hole, for example, was moved 50 yards to account for a new trapshooting facility that was needed after the country club board combined with the current Clinton County Sportsman Club. The entities formed a combined board that operated under a new moniker: “The Springbrook Sportsmen’s Club.”
That partnership lasted only a handful of years, Peavey said, after a disagreement arose regarding an apparent unfair allocation of funds.
“The money, they felt, was getting spent on golf instead of the shooting range,” Joe Kellenberger said. “That’s when (the sportsman club) moved south of town. Think about it — you’re trying to play golf with guns going off. ...There was a meeting where they finally came to head, and the board members of the shooting club got up and walked out, and that was the end of the marriage.”
In the 1940s, the clubhouse doubled in size, and a sprinkler system was installed to help water the fairways. Golf carts also became the main mode of transportation around the course.
In 1950, the price for a family annual membership was $10. By 1955, it jumped to $48.
The modern years
In 2002, the club’s board of directors “overwhelmingly” voted to expand the course to 18 holes, according to meeting minutes. Gene Schneckloth was the club president at the time.
The expansion plans also set in motion a goal of adding another 30 members to make an even 200.
At the time, annual dues were $944, said the club’s manager at the time, Elmer Flesher.
Midwest Irrigation LLC designed the additional nine holes for the golf course, which were added in 2004.
The future
The popularity of the course ebbs and flows. The idea of golf as a social outlet, Peavey said, has changed.
“Golf is a tough business,” he said. “It used to be the center of people’s lives. And then it just got less and less. There are a million other things going on.”
Over the past handful of years, eateries have come and gone from the clubhouse until the board last year decided to transform the dining room space into a golf simulator which, among other things, allows members to golf in the winter.
Christy Kunz, the club’s current board president, said the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have helped increase the club’s membership. Over the last year, 60 new members have signed up.
“I give credit to the people who have had the vision — we have adapted,” Kunz said. “The vision of the boards of the past to add the back nine … we just put in a new irrigation system for our front nine … we added the golf simulator last year. There have been lots of changes, and through COVID, it really brought out more people.”
