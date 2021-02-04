CLINTON - The Clinton County Magistrate Appointing Commission, Seventh Judicial District, has certified to the Chief Judge of the Seventh Judicial District the names of three applicants nominated by the Commission.
Derek G. Jones, Kimberly K. Shepherd and Elizabeth A. Srp are the three applicants named to the nomination list.
The District Court Judges of the Seventh Judicial District will appoint one of the three nominees as a District Associate judge on Feb. 16. The appointment is occasioned by the retirement of District Associate Judge Phillip J. Tabor.
Jones, of Davenport, earned his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law. He currently serves as a Public Defender Supervisor I with the Iowa State Public Defender’s Office.
Kimberly K. Shepherd, of Bettendorf, earned her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law. She is currently employed as a Senior Assistant County Attorney with the Scott County Attorney’s Office.
Elizabeth A. Srp, of Camanche, earned her law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law. She currently serves as a part-time magistrate judge in Clinton County and also has her own private law practice.
The Seventh Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties. The Clinton County Magistrate Appointing Commission consists of six people from the district, two of whom are elected by the lawyers, three of whom are appointed by the Board of Supervisors and a District Court judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.