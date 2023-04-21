CLINTON – Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp has gained the support of a growing number of volunteers who’ve joined him in his efforts to clean up the trash along Clinton’s Mill Creek Parkway.
“My kids kept talking about how much trash there was around the middle school area when I’d go drop them off,” Srp says.
It was that which motivated him in 2021 to begin picking trash up along Mill Creek Parkway from 13th Avenue North to 16th Street Northwest.
“It’s part of that Boy Scout mentality that I was raised with,” he says, “where you leave it a little bit nicer than what you find it.”
In late April 2022, Srp decided to do it again. Joined by Citizens First Bank Vice President of Business Development Eddie Dunham, they worked their way in the cold rain for about six hours from U.S. 30 north to the bridge before Second Avenue South. Though the weather was miserable, they joked and laughed about it while collecting 75 full bags of trash consisting of alcohol bottles, cans, plastic bottles, plastic bags, litter, items that have blown out from the back of trucks, and other pieces that have been half buried as they’ve sat over the past few years.
Upon returning to finish, though, they found the city had come to mow the ditches as is done every year.
“Most of it got mowed over,” Srp says, “and most of the trash got turned into confetti, which is kind of heartbreaking, because then it’s almost impossible to pick up.”
So, this year, Srp waited until he felt confident that the weather would be nicer than the year before while still starting earlier.
He posted on social media just a couple days before that he was planning to go out during that first weekend in April, which inspired 15 others who’d seen the post to join him. These volunteers included family, friends, and others who’d taken note.
“When I saw Dan post, I figured I would give a few hours, and that turned into a day,” Grow Clinton Vice President of Community and Economic Development Matt Parbs says.
Srp says he’s been contacted by local businesses and organizations interested in getting involved with his effort, and the city has even partnered with him to pick up the full bags he and the other volunteers can now leave along the road instead of hauling with them.
Between that first weekend in April and the second, with more than 120 bags filled, Srp estimates they’re roughly halfway done.
This Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Srp is optimistic they’ll be able to finish from the bridge near Second Avenue South to U.S. 30.
“It’s really great to have people that want to come out and help me get this done, that’s for sure,” Srp says. “If somebody else is interested in doing it or wants to join our efforts, I would absolutely welcome them to the team.”
Kids or older youths are welcome as well. Srp only worries about everyone being safe and encourages working away from traffic and leaving behind anything significantly hazardous.
“We can still do a lot of good and leave that one item behind,” he says.
Anyone interested in joining Srp and the other volunteers to finish this year’s cleanup can reach out to him via Facebook Messenger.
