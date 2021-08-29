CLINTON — Several residents asked for clarification of the proposed expansion of the Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District during a Clinton City Council meeting last week.
The downtown SSMID-II was incorporated December 23, 2011 and was established for a period of ten years, according to a City of Clinton report. SSMID is asking that the city renew the SSMID, with expanded boundaries, for another 10 years.
Property owners received letters in early August informing them of plans to place them in the renewed SSMID-II. Some property owners were confused as to what the new boundaries will be, and others said their properties aren't listed in the resolution, though they received letters.
Karen Rowell of Downtown Clinton Alliance answered questions Tuesday and offered to speak with any residents who needed clarification.
SSMID officials will answer questions and listen to concerns during a public meeting Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 5-6 p.m. at the city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.
According to a map provided by the city, the current SSMID is inside a square whose border runs from the southwest corner of the intersection of South Fourth Street and Third Avenue South to the northwest corner of South Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue South, east to the northwest corner of Eighth Avenue South and South First Street and north to the southwest corner of the intersection of South First Street and Third Avenue South.
The Clinton County Historical Society Museum is outside the square but is included in the SSMID, according to the map.
The proposed SSMID extends east to the east side of South First Street as far north as Fifth Avenue South, and east along the south side of Fifth Avenue South to Riverview Drive.
SSMID will extend on the north to include South First Street north to Second Avenue South and west on Second Avenue South to include Bubba's and Mama's Family Restaurant and 392 Caffe.
Several properties on the west side of South Fourth Street between Eighth Avenue South and 11th Avenue South will also be added.
"I think they're doing some great things with the SSMID," Richard Sisneros, of 737 First Ave., said by phone. "I'm real happy with what the SSMID has done with the downtown. I do have some concerns about the SSMID expanding," he said.
"Our downtown still needs a lot of work," Sisneros said. He understands that the owners in the expanded District will contribute and that those buildings need a lot of work, he said.
But he doesn't want the expanded area to take away from the primary area. "I think the downtown is where our focus should be," Sisneros said.
City Administrator Matt Brooke said the SSMID board has analyzed the additions and see them as a benefit to the SSMID as a whole.
Brooke said the city will create a new map so everyone can see what the new area is compared to the old area, "so that your concerns about how many more we're adding ... we can actually articulate that clearly."
Tim Clark, owner of Zirkelbach Home Appliance, has worked with SSMID for 20 years, he said, and has served as chairman of the SSMID board. "I've been in downtown Clinton for 45 years and seen a lot of things that are really nice in downtown Clinton for many years, and then we've seen the very bad," he said.
"And we're really on the upswing," said Clark. The Wilson Building renovation is possible because of work from SSMID, he said. Renovations of the Van Allen Building, the Howes Building and the Armstrong Building were all aided by SSMID, he said.
The major reason for expanding the area is that some buildings on the outskirts could help SSMID get grants to improve those buildings, complementing the downtown, Clark said.
The money taken in from SSMID taxes is minimal compared to what SSMID can generate from grants and in-kind help, Clark said.
"I would be lying to tell all of you that I was a big supporter of SSMID [previously]," Happy Joe's owner Karolyn White told the city council. "But I became a board member and I realized ... they really do a lot for the downtown," she said.
"They write grants. They help you with anything you need. They bend over backwards," White said.
By expanding, the SSMID is looking at the area that people see when they first come into town, which isn't impressive right now. "I think that the SSMID, the grants, could help that," White said.
Roy Harrington, of Roy's Repair Service on Seventh Avenue South, has been in business 41 years at his location, he said Tuesday. SSMID offered help, "but all the help went to Fifth Avenue. Seventh Avenue was ignored," Harrington said.
"It needs to have some kind of an average used," Harrington said. If SSMID can find some way to give a percentage of funding to the outlying businesses, Harrington would support it, he said.
Deb Wiese, who owns Dudad's Hallmark Shop and Deb Wiese's Bookkeeping and Tax on Second Street, said SSMID saved her bookkeeping building. The two buildings on either side were pulling her building apart.
"Mine was deteriorating because those were deteriorating. And the SSMID took that building on and essentially ... saved those three buildings," said Wiese.
When she first started her bookkeeping business, SSMID did not exist, said Wiese. Business owners had to pull weeds, buy mulch and solicit donations for expenses themselves.
"We don't want to go back there, guys," Weiss said.
SSMID-II is a District that uses money collected from District property owners to assist growth, redevelopment and revitalization within the District. It provides snow removal, street and sidewalk clean-up, maintenance and repair of improvements, sidewalk enhancements and plantings, the city said in a press release.
SSMID is governed by a board of ten members of the District.
SSMID-II has used the money from property owners for rehabilitation of 512 South Second Street in partnership with the State of Iowa and the City of Clinton. It has received more than $25,000 in facade grants for buildings in the district and more than $5,000 in grants for signs for buildings in the district, the organization said in a press release.
SSMID money has paid for benches, flower pots, bicycle racks, banners and holiday lights and a downtown Christmas tree, the organization said.
The City Council will conduct a public hearing concerning approval of SSMID-II during its Sept. 28 meeting.
