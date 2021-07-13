Education digest logo

DAVENPORT – The following local full-time students, who achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, have been named to the St. Ambrose University Dean’s List for the spring term.

Baldwin: Sidney Michel

Bellevue: Spencer Haxmeier, Sydney Jacobs, Ashley Koos, Daniel Koos, Anna Schmidt

Camanche: Chelsea Drury, Joseph Housenga, Ruby Jasa, Tyler Paulline

Charlotte: Elijah Boesch, Ashley Ploog

Clinton: Kaylee Camp, Tia Desvignes, Sarah Goldensoph, Jamie Huennekens, Anna Malone, Kadee Petersen, Alexis Rickertsen, Eric Sipes

DeWitt: Matthew Ahrens, Kayla Lampe, Audrey McAleer, Laiken McAleer, Faith McCubbin, Meredith Mentzer, Lauren Olson, Kali Roling, Erin Suhr, Maria Venable

Delmar: Brittany Belles

Grand Mound: Anna Kohl, Rachel Schnack

Lost Nation: Morgan Barfield

Maquoketa: Leslie Connolly, Shelley Lamar

Preston: Holly Fier, Justin Webster

