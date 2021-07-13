DAVENPORT – The following local full-time students, who achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, have been named to the St. Ambrose University Dean’s List for the spring term.
Baldwin: Sidney Michel
Bellevue: Spencer Haxmeier, Sydney Jacobs, Ashley Koos, Daniel Koos, Anna Schmidt
Camanche: Chelsea Drury, Joseph Housenga, Ruby Jasa, Tyler Paulline
Charlotte: Elijah Boesch, Ashley Ploog
Clinton: Kaylee Camp, Tia Desvignes, Sarah Goldensoph, Jamie Huennekens, Anna Malone, Kadee Petersen, Alexis Rickertsen, Eric Sipes
DeWitt: Matthew Ahrens, Kayla Lampe, Audrey McAleer, Laiken McAleer, Faith McCubbin, Meredith Mentzer, Lauren Olson, Kali Roling, Erin Suhr, Maria Venable
Delmar: Brittany Belles
Grand Mound: Anna Kohl, Rachel Schnack
Lost Nation: Morgan Barfield
Maquoketa: Leslie Connolly, Shelley Lamar
Preston: Holly Fier, Justin Webster
