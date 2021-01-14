CLINTON — St. Boniface Catholic Heritage Museum is looking for roof repair after the derecho.
The museum needs to replace only two squares, said board member Tom Koester last week, but the last bid was $31,000.
"It’s because it’s a slate roof," Koester said. "The slate’s more expensive. And getting up there." It'll take an 80-foot boom truck to reach the roof, he said.
"We had Beckwith go up, and they patched it," Koester said. The goal was to stop the water coming in.
The patch cost $1,300 and was supposed to be good for six months, Koester said. "We've got four months going so far," he said. The patch won't make it through the winter.
Finding someone who is willing to go up and fix the roof is a challenge. "A lot of people don't work with a slate roof anymore," Koester said.
The St. Boniface board has sought estimates for the entire roof. "You don't want to go up every 10 years and do the same thing," Koester said.
The board sought funds through Emergency Management, said Koester. "I didn't realize that I had to personally apply for the grant," he said.
Because St. Boniface has no heat, people don't often visit this time of year, Koester said. And Koester was out of the loop for a month due to COVID. St. Boniface replaced a carpet just before a wedding in November, and Koester, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes, contracted coronavirus. He had a temperature of 102 degrees for a few days and was exhausted, he said.
"I'll always be out of breath. I know that," Koester said. His COPD is not going away. "I'm hoping that I can just get back to where I was."
His wife tested positive just as Koester recovering, so he stayed home for another two weeks. "She wasn't sick at all. She never had any symptoms."
Koester is back at St. Boniface now. "We're open on Tuesday mornings," he said. During the summer the museum is open Tuesdays, Saturday afternoons and by appointment.
People stop by to tour the historic church. "Plus, we have a lot of genealogy stuff." Visitors look for baptism, marriage or death records, or names of sponsors or witnesses, Koester said. Two or three people a month stop by for that reason.
St. Boniface has records datingto the 1860s when the church was first organized, Koester said.
The church is also a venue for weddings. "We have one booked for next year already."
Built in 1908, St. Boniface was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.