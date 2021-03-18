CLINTON — St. Mary's Cemetery will conduct its spring cleanup from April 11 to April 24. All decorations are to be removed during that time period.
Gravesites may be decorated for the spring months after April 24, the St. Mary's Cemetery Board of Trustees said.
Also, the cemetery's annual review meeting will begin at 7 p.m. April 7. Any interested stakeholder wanting to attend the virtual meeting should contact the Prince of Peace Parish Office at 242-3311 for a virtual link.
