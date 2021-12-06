CLINTON — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St., will offer a community meal on Christmas Day.
The meal will include roast turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green beans, salad and dessert. The dining room will not be open; however, the church will offer curb service, carry-out, or a limited number of deliveries.
Meals will be available for pickup in the parking lot behind the church from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 25. There is no charge for the meal.
Reservations are required by Dec. 20 and can be made by calling the church at (563) 242-4102 or by using the QR code on the Christmas Dinner flyer that is on the church website at saintpaulclinton.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.