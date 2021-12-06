blue logo

CLINTON — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St., will offer a community meal on Christmas Day.

The meal will include roast turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green beans, salad and dessert. The dining room will not be open; however, the church will offer curb service, carry-out, or a limited number of deliveries.

Meals will be available for pickup in the parking lot behind the church from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 25. There is no charge for the meal.

Reservations are required by Dec. 20 and can be made by calling the church at (563) 242-4102 or by using the QR code on the Christmas Dinner flyer that is on the church website at saintpaulclinton.org.

